“Saturday Night Live” y “Westworld” dominan los Emmy con 22 nominaciones (+ Lista)
“Saturday Night Live”, popular por sus parodias del presidente Donald Trump, y el western de ciencia ficción de HBO ‘Westworld’, recibieron el mayor número de nominaciones a los premios Emmy a la televisión.
En el anuncio realizado este jueves en Los Ángeles, ambos programas se llevaron 22 nominaciones, seguidos por la serie de terror ‘Stranger Things’ y la de antología ‘FEUD: Bette and Joan’, que obtuvieron 18 nominaciones. ‘Veep’, otra aclamada comedia política, recibió 17.
‘Ha sido un año de rompimiento de récords para la televisión, que continúa un crecimiento explosivo’, dijo el presidente de la Academia de la Televisión, Hayma Washington.
‘Better Call Saul’, ‘The Crown’, ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’, ‘House of Cards’, ‘Stranger Things’, ‘This Is Us’ y ‘Westworld’ son las siete nominadas a mejor drama, cinco de ellas debutantes en el último año.
‘Atlanta’, ‘black-ish’, ‘Master of None’, ‘Modern Family’, ‘Silicon Valley’, ‘Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt’ y ‘Veep’ compiten por su parte por la estatuilla a mejor comedia.
La popular serie de HBO ‘Juego de tronos’, que se llevó un récord de 12 estatuillas el año pasado, no compite este año porque la nueva temporada no comienza hasta el domingo.
Los ganadores se definirán en una segunda ronda de votación en agosto y serán anunciados en la gala del 17 de septiembre en el Microsoft Theater de Los Ángeles. El comediante Stephen Colbert será el anfitrión.
MEJOR SERIE DRAMÁTICA
- Better Call Saul
- The Crown
- El cuento de la criada
- Stranger Things
- This Is Us
- Westworld
- House Of Cards
MEJOR SERIE DE COMEDIA
- Atlanta
- Black-ish
- Master of None
- Modern Family
- Silicon Valley
- Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
- Veep
MEJOR ACTOR PRINCIPAL DE DRAMA
- Sterling K. Brown, This is us
- Anthony Hopkins, Westworld
- Matthew Rhys, The Americans
- Liev Schreiber, Ray Donovan
- Kevin Spacey, House of cards
- Milo Ventimiglia, This is us
MEJOR ACTRIZ PRINCIPAL DE DRAMA
- Viola Davis, Cómo defender a un asesino
- Claire Foy, The Crown
- Elisabeth Moss, El Cuento de la Criada
- Keri Russell, The Americans
- Evan Rachel Wood, Westworld
- Robin Wright, House of Cards
MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO EN DRAMA
- Jonathan Banks, Better Call Saul
- John Lithgow, The Crown
- Mandy Patinkin, Homeland
- Michael Kelly, House of Cards
- David Harbour, Stranger Things
- Ron Cephas, This is us
- Jeffrey Wright, Westworld
MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO EN DRAMA
- Ann Dowd, El cuento de la criada
- Samira Wiley, Orange is the New Black
- Uzo Aduba, Orange is the New Black
- Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things
- Chrissy Metz, This is us
- Thandie Newton, Westworld
MEJOR ACTOR INVITADO EN DRAMA
- Ben Mendelsohn, Bloodline
- BD Wong, Mr. Robot
- Hank Azaria, Ray Donovan
- Brian Tyree Henry, This is Us
- Gerald McRaney, This is Us
- Denis O’Hare, This is Us
MEJOR ACTRIZ INVITADA EN DRAMA
- Cicely Tyson, Cómo defender a un asesino
- Laverne Cox, Orange is the New Black
- Shannon Purser, Stranger Things
- Alison Wright, The Americans”
- Alexis Bledel, El cuento de la criada
- Ann Dowd, The Leftovers
MEJOR ACTOR PRINCIPAL DE COMEDIA
- Anthony Anderson, Black-ish
- Aziz Ansari, Master of None
- Zach Galifianakis, Baskets
- Donald Glover, Atlanta
- William H. Macy, Shameless
- Jeffrey Tambor, Transparent
MEJOR ACTRIZ PRINCIPAL DE COMEDIA
- Pamela Adlon, Better things
- Jane Fonda, Grace and Frankie
- Allison Janney, Mom
- Ellie Kemper, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
- Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep
- Tracee Ellis Ross, Blackish
- Lily Tomlin, Grace and Frankie
MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO EN COMEDIA
- Louie Anderson
- Alec Baldwin
- Tituss Burgess
- Ty Burrell, Modern Family
- Tony Hale
- Timothy Simons
- Matt Walsh
MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO EN COMEDIA
- Leslie Jones, Saturday Night Live
- Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live
- Vanessa Bayer, Saturday Night Live
- Kathryn Hahn, Transparent
- Judith Light, Transparent
- Anna Chlumsky, Veep
MEJOR ACTOR INVITADO EN COMEDIA
- Matthew Rhys, Girls
- Riz Ahmed, Girls
- Lin-Manuel Miranda, Saturday Night Live
- Dave Chapelle, Saturday Night Live
- Tom Hanks, Saturday Night Live
- Hugh Laurie, Veep
MEJOR ACTRIZ INVITADO EN COMEDIA
- Wanda Sykes, Black-ish
- Carrie Fisher, Catastrophe
- Becky Ann Baker, Girls
- Angela Bassett, Master of None
- Melissa McCarthy, Saturday Night Live
- Kristen Wiig, Saturday Night Live
MEJOR MINISERIE
- Big Little Lies
- Fargo
- Feud: Bette and Joan
- The Night Of
- Genius
MEJOR ACTOR PRINCIPAL EN UNA MINISERIE O PELÍCULA PARA TELEVISIÓN
- Riz Ahmed, The Night Of
- Benedict Cumberbatch, Sherlock: The Lying Detective
- Robert De Niro, Wizard of Lies
- Ewan McGregor, Fargo
- Geoffrey Rush, Genius
- John Turturro, The Night Of
MEJOR ACTRIZ PRINCIPAL EN UNA MINISERIE O PELÍCULA PARA TELEVISIÓN
- Carrie Coon, Fargo
- Felicity Huffman, American Crime
- Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies
- Jesica Lange, Feud
- Susan Sarandon, Feud
- Reese Witherspoon, Big Little Lies
MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO EN UNA MINISERIE O PELÍCULA PARA TELEVISIÓN
- Alexander Skarsgard, Big Little Lies
- David Thewlis
- Alfred Molina
- Stanley Tucci
- Bill Camp
- Michael K Williams
MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO EN UNA MINISERIE O PELÍCULA PARA TELEVISIÓN
- Regina kiNG, American Crime
- Laura Dern, Big Little Lies
- Shailene Woodley, Big Little Lies
- Judy Davis, Feud
- Jackie Hoffman, Feud
- Michelle Pfeiffer, Wizard of Lies
MEJOR TV MOVIE
- Black Mirror: San Junipero
- Sherlock: The Lying Detective
- Christmas of Many Colors
- The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks
- The Wizard of Lies
(Con información de AFP)
