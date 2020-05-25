Mensaje del Grupo de Embajadores Africanos en Cuba

MENSAJE DEL GRUPO AFRICANO DE EMBAJADORES EN CUBA PARA CELEBRAR EL DÍA DE ÁFRICA 2020.

Desde la Revolución Histórica de 1959 que llevó al poder al Gobierno Socialista de la República de Cuba bajo el hábil liderazgo del Comandante Fidel Castro Ruz, Cuba ha sido un verdadero amigo del Continente de África.

Cuba ayudó al continente a luchar contra los restos de las administraciones coloniales en África, la lucha que África nunca olvidará. Cuba también ha estado siempre con todas las personas oprimidas del mundo en su búsqueda por liberarse de todas las formas de marginación y opresión.

La asistencia de Cuba al pueblo africano ha estado en casi todos los aspectos del desarrollo del género humano, que han incluido, entre otros, Educación, Agricultura y Salud.

El 25 de mayo es el día en que se creó la Organización de la Unidad Africana. Es por eso que el 25 de mayo se considera el Día de África, y es celebrado internacionalmente por todas las naciones africanas.

Celebramos el Día de África este año 2020, en circunstancias muy especiales, durante las cuales el mundo está luchando contra una pandemia catastrófica causada por el Covid-19. Esta pandemia ha causado un sufrimiento incalculable al mundo, trayendo consigo miles de muertes y graves interrupciones en el funcionamiento de las economías modernas del mundo. Dedicamos el 25 de mayo de 2020, el Día de África, a rendir homenaje especial a nuestros amigos, el pueblo cubano, y agradecerles por su inmensa contribución a África y otros países del mundo, particularmente en el sector de la salud.

La primera misión de diplomacia médica cubana a largo plazo en África fue a Argelia en 1963. Desde entonces, los profesionales de la salud cubanos han trabajado en muchos países africanos con más de 5000 actualmente, presentes, en los siguientes países: Argelia, Angola, Botswana, Burkina Faso, Cabo Verde, Chad, Congo, Djibouti, Eritrea, Eswatini, Etiopía, Guinea Ecuatorial, Gabón, Gambia, Ghana, Guinea-Bissau, Guinea Conakry, Kenia, Lesoto, Liberia, Mauritania, Mozambique, Namibia, Níger, RASD, Santo Tomé y Príncipe, Seychelles, Sudáfrica, Tanzania y Zimbabwe.

El comandante Fidel Castro estableció las brigadas médicas Henry Reeve en 2005. Esta brigada es reconocida internacionalmente por su trabajo para salvar vidas en muchos de los peores desastres y epidemias naturales del mundo. Esta Brigada cuenta con más de 7,400 trabajadores voluntarios de atención médica, que han tratado a millones de personas en muchos países del mundo, los cuales han sido devastados por los peores desastres naturales a nivel mundial.

Son las mismas brigadas Henry Reeve, que Cuba envió a Sierra Leona, Liberia y Guinea, durante el apogeo del brote de ébola en África occidental 2014-2016. Doscientos cincuenta médicos especializados, enfermeras y otros trabajadores de la salud constituyeron la operación médica más grande en el terreno en ese momento en estos tres países, para combatir el brote.

Ahora, con el advenimiento del Covid-19, las Brigadas Henry Reeve han sido enviadas nuevamente a una serie de países del mundo, entre los cuales se encuentran los países africanos. Estos son Angola, Togo, Cabo Verde y Sudáfrica. Más trabajadores médicos de la Brigada Henry Reeve pronto partirán para asistir a otros países de África.

En nombre de los embajadores africanos que representan a sus gobiernos y a toda la comunidad africana en Cuba, deseamos expresar nuestra profunda gratitud al Gobierno de la República de Cuba y al pueblo de Cuba, por su contribución, no solo a la lucha de independencia de Países africanos, sino también, por toda la asistencia que Cuba ha brindado a los países africanos a lo largo de los años. La solidaridad que Cuba tiene con África es incuestionable.

Reiteramos que continuaremos honrando y fortaleciendo los lazos de amistad que unen a nuestras naciones con Cuba.

También aprovechamos la oportunidad para felicitar a Cuba, por el ejemplo que sigue dando, en solidaridad internacional, particularmente en el campo de la medicina. Cuba le ha demostrado al mundo que, sin importar cuán duras hayan sido las sanciones políticas, económicas y comerciales de décadas, sigue estando entre los principales países del mundo en la provisión de atención médica y asistencia médica.

VIVA CUBA VIVA AFRICA.

VIVA THE FRIENDSHIP BETWEEN AFRICA AND CUBA

REMARKS BY THE AFRICAN GROUP OF AMBASSADORS IN CUBA TO MARK THE AFRICA DAY 2020.

Since the Historical Revolution of 1959 that brought to power the Socialist Government of the Republic of Cuba under the able leadership of Commandant Fidel Castro Ruz, Cuba has been a true friend of the Continent of Africa.

Cuba assisted the continent to fight remnants of colonial administrations in Africa, the struggle that Africa will never forget. Cuba has also, always stood with all oppressed people of the world in their quest to free themselves, from all forms of marginalisation and oppression.

The assistance of Cuba to the African people has been in almost every aspect of development of human kind, which have included, among others, Education, Agriculture and Health.

May 25, is the day that the Organisation of African Unity was created. That is why May 25 is considered Africa Day, and it is celebrated internationally, by all African nations.

We celebrate Africa Day this year 2020, under very special circumstances, during which the world is fighting a catastrophic Pandemic caused by the Covid-19. This pandemic has caused untold suffering to the world, bringing with it thousands of deaths and serious disruptions to the functioning of modern economies of the world. We dedicate May 25, 2020, Africa Day, to pay special tribute to our friends, the Cuban people, and to thank them for their immense contribution to Africa and other countries of the world, particularly in the Health Sector.

The first long term Cuban medical diplomacy mission in Africa was to Algeria in 1963. Since then, Cuban Health Professionals have worked in many African countries with more than 5000 currently present, in the following countries:

Algeria, Angola, Botswana, Burkina Faso, Cape Verde, Chad, Congo, Djibouti, Eritrea, Eswatini, Ethiopia, Equatorial Guinea, Gabon, Gambia, Ghana, Guinea-Bissau, Guinea Conakry, Kenya, Lesotho, Liberia, Mauritania, Mozambique, Namibia, Niger, SADR, Sao Tome and Principe, Seychelles, South Africa, Tanzania and Zimbabwe.

Comandante Fidel Castro established the Henry Reeve medical brigades in 2005. This brigade is recognised internationally, for life saving work in many of the world’s worst natural disasters and epidemics. The brigade has more than 7,400 voluntary healthcare workers, who have treated millions of people in many countries of the world, which have been ravaged by world’s worst natural disasters.

It is the same Henry Reeve brigades, that Cuba sent to Sierra Leone, Liberia and Guinea, during the height of the 2014-2016 West Africa Ebola outbreak. 250 specialised physicians, nurses and other health workers constituted the single largest medical operation on the ground at the time in these three countries, to combat the outbreak.

Now, with the advent of the Covid-19, Henry Reeve Brigades have again been sent to a number of countries in the world, among which are African countries. These are Angola, Togo, Cape Verde and South Africa. More Henry Reeve Brigade medical workers will soon be leaving to go and assist in other Africa countries.

On behalf of African Ambassadors who are representing their governments and the entire African Community in Cuba, we wish to express our profound gratitude to the Government of the Republic of Cuba and the people of Cuba, for their contribution, not only to the independence struggle of African countries, but also, for all the assistance that Cuba has given African countries over the years. The solidarity that Cuba has with Africa is unquestionable.

We reiterate that we shall continue to honour and strengthen the bonds of friendship that unite our nations with Cuba.

We also take the opportunity to congratulate Cuba, for the example it continues to give, in international solidarity, particularly in the field of medicine. Cuba has shown the world, that no matter how hard the decades old political, economic and commercial sanctions have been, it continues to be among the leading countries in the world, in the provision of medical care and medical assistance.

VIVA CUBA VIVA AFRICA.

VIVA THE FRIENDSHIP BETWEEN AFRICA AND CUBA.